‘Notting Hill’ actress Emma Chambers dead at 53

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
FILE - In this file photo dated April 27, 1999, British actress Emma Chambers on the des carpet in London. The actress known for her roles in TV series "The Vicar of Dibley" and the movie "Notting Hill", Chambers has died of natural causes at the age of 53, according to an announcement from her agent John Grant, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. (Peter Jordan/PA FILE via AP)

British actress Emma Chambers has died of natural causes, BBC reports. She was 53.

Chambers was best known for her role as Alice Tinker in television series “The Vicar of Dibley” which aired from 1994 to 2007, for which she won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Actress. She  also starred in the hit 1999 film “Notting Hill” and 1994 television miniseries “Martin Chuzzlewit.”

Chambers’ agent John Grant confirmed that the actress passed away on Feb. 21 and said that she will be “greatly missed”, BBC reports.

"Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many" he added,

According to her IMDb page, she was born in Dorncaster, England and trained at the Webber Douglass Academy of Dramatic Art. Metro reports that Chambers is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.

Fans and friends alike, including former costars Hugh Grant, Emma Freud, Dawn French and James Dreyfus have paid tribute to the actress on Twitter.

