‘Notting Hill’ actress Emma Chambers dead at 53

British actress Emma Chambers has died of natural causes, BBC reports. She was 53.

Chambers was best known for her role as Alice Tinker in television series “The Vicar of Dibley” which aired from 1994 to 2007, for which she won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Actress. She also starred in the hit 1999 film “Notting Hill” and 1994 television miniseries “Martin Chuzzlewit.”

Chambers’ agent John Grant confirmed that the actress passed away on Feb. 21 and said that she will be “greatly missed”, BBC reports.

"Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many" he added,

According to her IMDb page, she was born in Dorncaster, England and trained at the Webber Douglass Academy of Dramatic Art. Metro reports that Chambers is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.

Fans and friends alike, including former costars Hugh Grant, Emma Freud, Dawn French and James Dreyfus have paid tribute to the actress on Twitter.