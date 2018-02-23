Expand / Collapse search
Tiffany Haddish named host of 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017 file photo, Tiffany Haddish attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, that the "Girls Trip" breakout star will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 18.

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Thursday that the "Girls Trip" breakout star will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 18.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian has seen her star rise since "Girls Trip" was released last summer. She's gone on to host "Saturday Night Live" and star in a Super Bowl commercial. Haddish also helped announce the Academy Award nominees last month and will appear on the Oscar telecast on March 4.

She's also starring with Tracy Morgan in a new TBS sitcom called "The Last OG" and will appear alongside Kevin Hart in the film "Night School" later this year.