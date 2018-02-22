Kendra Wilkinson admits marital problems with Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson admitted on Wednesday she was having marital problems with husband Hank Baskett and slammed reports that she was faking the issues for reality TV.

In a lengthy Instagram message Wednesday, Wilkinson said it “makes absolutely no sense” that she would “fake marital problems.” She included an image of a report that stated the reality star and Baskett were “faking it” to secure another season of their TV show, “Kendra on Top.”

“Yes we are having issues,” Wilkinson said. “My job has been reality tv for 13 years.”

Wilkinson said her reality show was intended to be “comedy and light hearted” until the couple hit a rough patch that turned it “from comedy to drama.”

“Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story,” the 32-year-old wrote. “These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

She said she “loves” her job as a reality star, but added: “Unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.”

“I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She concluded by thanking fans for their support and revealed she has been “in a lot of therapy” to resolve the obstacles she’s been facing with Baskett.

The couple’s marital issues have been detailed in several seasons of Wilkinson’s reality shows throughout the years. She made her reality TV debut in “Girls Next Door” from 2005 to 2010 and also on “Kendra” from 2009 to 2011. Her WE tv show began in 2012 and finished airing its sixth season last August.

Baskett was also caught in a 2014 scandal where he allegedly cheated, People reported. The incident nearly ended his relationship with Wilkinson, who has been married to since 2009. The couple has two children, Hank IV and Alijah.