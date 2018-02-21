Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet announces his engagement to Marie Chevallier

Buckingham Palace isn’t the only place expected to hear wedding bells soon.

Louis Ducruet, the son of Monaco's Princess Stephanie and grandson of late Hollywood actress Princess Grace, is engaged to his college sweetheart.

"HSH Princess Stephanie of Monaco has the pleasure to announce

the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Ms. Marie Chevallier," a rep for the palace told Fox News Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is Stephanie’s oldest child with ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.

Ducruet, who is 12th in line to the throne in Monaco, has stayed busy pursuing his education. He attended business school in France and in 2015, received this bachelor’s degree in sports management from Western Carolina University in North Carolina.

Since graduation, the nephew of Prince Albert II has worked as an agent for Monaco’s soccer club ASM Football.

Ducruet and his fiancée met over four years ago when they were both attending Western Carolina. Chevallier, who holds a marketing degree, currently works as the banqueting and convention coordinator at Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

❤ A post shared by Marie Chevallier (@mariehoachevallier) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

Ducruet isn’t the only royal to unveil an engagement. England’s Prince Harry announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle on Nov. 27.

The couple will marry on May 19, 2018. And just two months after the pair revealed their engagement, Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie announced she will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

Princess Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is eighth in line to the throne.

Ducruet’s grandmother Grace Kelly, recognized as one of the most famous stars to have ever come out of Hollywood, married Prince Rainier of Monaco at the height of her popularity at age 26 in 1956.

The Alfred Hitchcock muse would go on to become a princess and give birth to three children before she tragically died in a car crash at age 52 in 1982.

No date has been announced for the wedding of Ducruet and Chevallier. The marriage also marks the first for any of Princess Stephanie’s children.