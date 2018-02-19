Adam Rippon turns down NBC Olympics correspondent gig

Olympic skater Adam Rippon has turned down NBC’s offer to be an on-air commentator for the network’s Olympics coverage.

Rippon said that while he was appreciative of the offer, he could not accept a position with the network.

Rippon, who has been wildly popular with skating fans during these Olympics, said no to NBC because the gig would require he leave the Olympic village, where he is staying with his fellow Team USA all stars in Pyeongchang.

He tweeted, “I am flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent for them here in PyeongChang. Doing this would require me to leave Team USA and move out of the Olympic Village. I don't want to do that so I had to declined the opportunity.”

He added, “My teammates were there for me during my events, and now I NEED to be there for them.”

Rippon has become a celebrity at the 2018 Games for his skating skills and his headline-making moments off the ice.

Following his first skate, he gave a relatable, quirky interview in which he discussed his nerves and In-N-Out Burger.

And before he got to South Korea he made news for his feud with Vice President Mike Pence over gay rights. Rippon is one of two openly gay U.S. athletes at the Pyeongchang Games.

Ever the showman, and with his trademark grace and flair, Rippon took his final skate of the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday. He finished 10th, a fine result for a 28-year-old who was never expected to medal against a field populated by younger, higher-flying competition.

Rippon said after his last program, "They usually say that like, after the Olympic Games, somebody's life changes forever. A lot of times it's the gold medalist, but I have a feeling that my life has changed forever."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.