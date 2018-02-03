John Stamos' fiancee reportedly robbed days before wedding

Actor John Stamos’ fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, was allegedly robbed Friday just days before the couple’s wedding.

TMZ reported McHugh left her hotel room in Beverly Hills on Friday and came back to find that about $165,000 worth of jewelry had been snatched. The jewelry was reportedly a loan from Neil Lane and the couple may have to pay the jeweler for the stolen trinkets.

However, Us Weekly reported that the couple would not have to pay back Neil Lane.

JOHN STAMOS, FIANCEE CAITLIN MCHUGH EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD

“John’s a lucky guy,” a source told Us Weekly. “Neil and John are super-close friends and John is not going to have to go into his pockets and pay anything. Neil will provide him with more jewelry and beautiful diamonds and this won’t set things back for the wedding at all.”

A law enforcement source told TMZ there appeared to be “no signs of forced entry.” Stamos also rushed to his pregnant wife’s side following the incident.

JOHN STAMOS ENGAGED TO CAITLIN MCHUGH: ‘SHE SAID YES!’

Us Weekly reported there were no suspects at this time.

McHugh, 31, and Stamos, 54, were slated to marry this Sunday, Us Weekly reported. The “Full House” star proposed to McHugh in Disneyland in October after two years of dating. The couple announced in December that they are expecting their first child together.