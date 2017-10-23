John Stamos engaged to Caitlin McHugh: 'She said yes!'

Wedding bells are ringing for John Stamos!

The "Fuller House" star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

The sitcom icon posted an illustration of him and his lady love standing in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle, as fireworks burst in the air.

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," Stamos captioned the pic, along with an engagement ring emoji.

He also geotagged the image from Disneyland, where the cute couple frequently spend time and snap adorable photos.

Stamos -- who was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005 -- began dating McHugh in early 2016, and they made their first public appearance together in July 2016, when they stepped out for a fun night at the 20th Century Fox party at San Diego Comic-Con.

ET caught up with Stamos in March at the Kids' Choice Awards, and the smitten star revealed that the "Fuller House" cast actually prefers his ladylove to him.

"They all love her more than me. They're like, 'Is Caitlin coming?'" he joked to ET. "'We don't care about you, is Caitlin coming?'"

