Chris Cornell's family walks first red carpet since singer's suicide at 2018 Grammys

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Lily Cornell, from left, and Toni Cornell, daughters of the late Chris Cornell, and Vicky Karayiannis, Cornell's widow, arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.  (AP)

Chris Cornell’s widow and his two children attended the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, making their first red carpet appearance eight months after the Soundgarden singer’s suicide.

Vicky Cornell and the couple’s daughters, Toni and Lili, wore all black to the music awards show in New York City. Cornell’s 11-year-old son, Christopher, did not attend.

This was the first time they had appeared together at a red carpet since Cornell was found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room in May. A security guard had kicked open two locked doors after his wife asked a family friend to check on Cornell.

Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - GM1E84C0YLZ01

Chris Cornell was found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room on May 18.  (Reuters)

His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

GRAMMY WINNER CHRIS STAPLETON TALKS TOM PETTY TRIBUTE: 'WE LOST A LOT OF GREAT ARTISTS THIS YEAR'

An autopsy report also found a mix of drugs — including barbiturates, caffeine, lorazepam (also known as Ativan), anti-opioid drug naloxone and a decongestant — in the singer’s system. However, the medical examiner said the drugs “did not contribute to the cause of death.”

Singer Chris Cornell and wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive at the first annual Spike television's "Guys Choice" awards show in the Studio City area of Los Angeles June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES) - GM1DVLKBVMAA

Vicky Cornell previously said she missed her husband's "signs of addiction" before his death.  (Reuters)

Cornell’s widow previously opened up to People about her late husband’s death, saying: “My Chris was happy, loving caring and warm.”

“This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction,” Vicky Cornell said.

“He didn’t want to die,” she added. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power.”

