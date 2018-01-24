Jack White bans smartphones from concerts

Jack White takes his analog lifestyle seriously. The former White Stripes band leader, who opened a vinyl record pressing plant in his home town of Detroit last year (the first since 1965) and makes his recordings using old-timey gear, is now targeting concert-goers who can't stop using their phones.

White is making his shows into no smartphone zones, providing special pouches in which fans must zip up their phones during his concerts.

Ticketmaster posted White's no-phone explainer on its website.

PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed. We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.

But White, 42, hasn't pitched a full-scale war against technology. The warning goes on to provide pointers for those who want to share their Jack White concert experience with their social media friends.

For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.