Christina and Tarek El Moussa of 'Flip or Flop' finalize divorce

“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have finalized their divorce at last, a rep for Christina confirmed to Page Six on Monday.

Tarek, 36, filed for divorce from Christina, 34, in January 2017, but she didn’t file her response until August 2017. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested joint legal and physical custody of daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2.

The couple separated after a harrowing fight in May 2016 in which police were called and guns were seized from the family home, but their issues went beyond one blowout argument.

Tarek and Christina each blamed the dissolution of the marriage on communication issues and the stress associated with Christina’s fertility struggles and Tarek’s concurrent battles with thyroid and testicular cancers.

The HGTV stars have continued to work together on real estate seminars, as well as “Flip or Flop,” following their breakup.

Since the split, Tarek briefly dated the family’s former nanny, while Christina was linked to contractor Gary Anderson (who appeared on the show and was present when police were called to her and Tarek’s home), Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson, businessman Doug Spedding and most recently British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

In June, Tarek insisted he and Christina were amicable, despite occasionally shading one another on social media.

“I’m at such a good place, and no, I do not hate her,” he told Andy Cohen. “You can’t hate someone you have to spend the rest of your life with for the kids. No matter what, even if I wanted to — which I don’t — I couldn’t hate my almost ex-wife. When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other,”

Reps for Tarek and Christina have yet to return a request for comment, but the exes have each hinted at the news on Instagram.

Christina posted a photo with Anstead on Monday, while Tarek posted a meme of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that read, “Distance yourself from people who lie to you, disrespect you, use you and put you down.” Subtle.

People was the first to report the news.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.