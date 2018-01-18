Dolly Parton wins two Guinness World Records for her successful career

Dolly Parton, the winner of countless awards over a career that spans decades, can now boast an accolade that precious few can. She currently holds two Guinness World Records for her chart-topping music.

On Wednesday, the country music star was awarded the world record for “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart” as well as “Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist."

The award puts her in the company of artists like George Jones, Elvis Presley and Reba McEntire, whom she beat by having at least one song in the Top 20 from the 1960s to the 2000s. As the organization’s website notes, her chart reign began with “Something Fishy” in 1967 and continued through 2016 with her updated version of “Jolene” recorded with Pentatonix. Those looking to strip Parton of the accolade would need to get more than 73 consecutive top 20 hits.

Her hit with Pentatonix also pushes her over the edge to receive her second record for most hits by a female artist as well.

“It feels good. It would feel great to just have one world record, but to say two? I’ve spent my whole life reading that book and thinking, ‘Wow, if you get in that you must be doing something special,’” she says in an interview video with the Guinness World Records organization below. So, I feel very proud and honored to have two. And maybe I’ll have another one, one of these days. Who knows? I’m not done yet.”

When asked about her secret to success, Parton said hard work is the secret to gaining such unprecedented.

“Hard work, I think, people attribute success to because you’re not going to do it without hard work,” she said. “It certainly helps to have the talent and to have a lot of people helping you out. I’ve been blessed with good people throughout the years. I always prayed that God will bring the good and right people into my life and take the wrong ones out. But I’ve still had to be there, on the spot. I’m the one up until the wee hours coming up with what I need to do next and trying to get things done. So, I don’t think anybody becomes a great success without being willing to work for it.”