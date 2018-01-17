Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Eva Maria reveals battle with alcoholism

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
WWE star Eva Marie wrote in a new essay about her struggle with alcoholism.

WWE star Eva Marie penned an emotional essay about her struggle with alcohol addiction for InStyle Magazine on Wednesday.

"I'm an alcoholic. I have relapsed, destroyed relationships, hurt my family, and disappointed myself numerous times. I will be an alcoholic for the rest of my life," the former "Total Divas" star wrote.

It wasn't until the actress hit rock bottom serving jail time that she sought professional help.

"I served three months in jail for repeated DUIs. I didn't have a license, I didn't have a stable job, and I was living in an apartment that I could only afford due to a heavy discount my landlord offered me because a murder had taken place there between the previous tenants. That's what my life looked like right before I started down my road to sobriety," she shared in her essay.

It was difficult to open up publicly about my Alcoholism and recovery, but I’m very happy I did. CLICK LINK IN BIO to read the entire article.👆🏼 - One thing I’ve realized over the years is that alcoholism affects an incredible amount of people, yet there is still a sense of embarrassment or shame when an alcoholic or family member of an alcoholic wants to talk about their disease. I used to be incredibly embarrassed, so much so that I avoided getting help because I felt like only “weak” people can’t handle something on their own and I was embarrassed that people would judge me and look at me negatively. I am so happy I no longer feel this way, and I want to encourage anyone who is struggling with addiction to take that first step of asking for help, it will literally save your life. - To those starting a program, stick with it, your life won't magically transform over night, there will be extreme highs and extreme lows, the chances are you will relapse at least once, but Don't quit, keep pushing forward no matter how hard it gets. I PROMISE you it's worth it in the end. #WeGotThisOneDayAtATime 👊🏼💪🏼#GODISTHEGREATEST

A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on

The 33-year-old has been sober for five years, but she said recovery is a daily process.

"I am still an alcoholic. This fairy tale life is always one drink away from shattering. That's why I attend 6 a.m. AA meetings multiple times a week and do weekly step work with my sponsor," penned Marie.

Since leaving wrestling in August 2017, Marie has been in films like "Inconceivable" and has launched a fashion line.

