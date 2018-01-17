WWE star Eva Maria reveals battle with alcoholism

WWE star Eva Marie penned an emotional essay about her struggle with alcohol addiction for InStyle Magazine on Wednesday.

"I'm an alcoholic. I have relapsed, destroyed relationships, hurt my family, and disappointed myself numerous times. I will be an alcoholic for the rest of my life," the former "Total Divas" star wrote.

It wasn't until the actress hit rock bottom serving jail time that she sought professional help.

"I served three months in jail for repeated DUIs. I didn't have a license, I didn't have a stable job, and I was living in an apartment that I could only afford due to a heavy discount my landlord offered me because a murder had taken place there between the previous tenants. That's what my life looked like right before I started down my road to sobriety," she shared in her essay.

The 33-year-old has been sober for five years, but she said recovery is a daily process.

"I am still an alcoholic. This fairy tale life is always one drink away from shattering. That's why I attend 6 a.m. AA meetings multiple times a week and do weekly step work with my sponsor," penned Marie.

Since leaving wrestling in August 2017, Marie has been in films like "Inconceivable" and has launched a fashion line.