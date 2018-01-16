'Solo: A Star Wars Story' plot synopsis revealed teasing young Han Solo, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian

After spending months of production shrouded in mystery, Lucasfilm has finally treated fans to the first official details about the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Directed by Ron Howard, the film promised to follow the adventures of a young Han Solo, before he’s introduced to Luke Skywalker at a bar filled with nefarious characters in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” On Tuesday, the official plot synopsis for the upcoming film was released.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the ‘Star Wars’ saga’s most unlikely heroes,” it reads.

While the synopsis may not seem like a lot, its the biggest piece of information fans have received about the film since its title was revealed in October. Alden Ehrenreich will take on the title role of a young Han Solo following Harrison Ford’s appearance in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Donald Glover has stepped in as Lando Calrissian, formerly played by Billy Dee Williams and Joonas Suotamo will take over for Peter Mayhew as a young Chewbacca. “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “The Avengers” Paul Bettany have roles as well, but more details are being kept under wraps.

While precious little is still known about the film, fans only have to wait until May 25, 2018 for it to hit theaters. For more spoiler-free information, Starwars.com has organized director Ron Howard’s social media chronicle of filming on its website.