Fox News announces seven-part documentary detailing Bill Clinton's 'Scandalous' career

Fox News Channel will have a new addition to its Sunday night lineup for the next seven weeks, as the network announced on Tuesday that “Scandalous” will debut on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The first installment of the historical documentary style series will chronicle the sequence of events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s with one-hour episodes to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the scandal.

Network insiders hope the series will become a franchise, with future installments focusing on other moments and scandals that impacted America's history.

The Clinton-themed debut of “Scandalous” will be narrated by actor Bruce McGill and features interviews with more than 45 people who were involved on both sides of the Clinton investigation and subsequent impeachment trial.

The series premiere focuses on the investigations of then-President Bill Clinton by the Office of the Independent Counsel.

Former Independent Counsels Kenneth Starr, Robert Fiske Jr. and Robert Ray, former members of the Office of Independent Counsel Bob Bittman, Sol Wisenberg, Julie Myers Wood and Stephen Bates will participate in the series. Additionally, former United States Senator Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and current Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appear in “Scandalous.”

“Scandalous,” which was filmed in cinematic style, covers everything from the failed 1980s Whitewater land deal in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas to Clinton’s last day in office and all of the controversy that erupted in between. The series will revisit the daily twists and turns of the investigation exactly 20 years after Monica Lewinsky was revealed and first captivated the world.

Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with Lewinsky about her relationship with the president, will also be part of the seven-part series, along with Susan McDougal, who served prison time for contempt and fraud related to the Whitewater controversy.

Clinton was famously caught having an affair with Lewinsky in January 1998 and the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment by December of that year – charging him with perjury and obstruction of justice. Clinton was eventually acquitted by the Senate and allowed to finish out his term in the White House.

“Scandalous” is scheduled to air for seven consecutive weeks on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET