Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick slams Oprah Winfrey's celebrated Golden Globes speech

There’s at least one person who wasn’t fawning over Oprah Winfrey’s viral speech from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood.

Juanita Broaddrick, the now-75-year-old retired nurse, has alleged former President Bill Clinton raped her during his 1978 campaign for Arkansas governor, and that his wife Hillary Clinton helped him cover it up. She brought that allegation to the celebrated media titan's attention.

“Hey @Oprah #GoldenGlobes,” tweeted Broaddrick Monday. “Funny I’ve never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton.”

Broaddrick also pointed out to a 2004 interview the 63-year-old talk show host conducted with the 71-year-old former president. When Winfrey questioned Clinton about his sex scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, she simply asked “What was the most difficult part of that time for you?”

“Remember this @Oprah,” she tweeted. “You’ve had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited. Why??”

The Washington Post reported in 1999 that Broaddrick, who was described in government documents as “Jane Doe No.5,” said she chose to stay silent about her allegations because she was hoping the horrific memory would disappear with time.

“It was a horrible, horrible experience and I just wanted it to go away,” she claimed at the time.

Broaddrick also revealed she chose to come forward with her story because there was “so much misinformation out there.”

The Clinton legal team denied Broaddrick’s allegations to the publication, calling it “false and outrageous.”

“Any allegation that the president assaulted Ms. Broaddrick more than 20 years ago is absolutely false,” Clinton’s personal attorney David E. Kendall said in a statement released by the White House in 1999. “Beyond that we are not going to comment.”

Earlier this year, Broadrrick published a book titled “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.”

Winfrey, who was the recipient of the Golden Globes’ annual Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, gave a passionate speech during the ceremony where she stressed the importance of women “speaking their truth” and sharing their stories of being abused and assaulted in the workplace.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men,” said Winfrey. “But their time is up. Their time is up.”