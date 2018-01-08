Bravo star blasted for 'Nazi chic' picture

Stassi Schroeder can’t seem to stay away from controversy.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality came under fire Saturday after captioning a social media snap, “Nazi Chic.” The image was part of Schroeder’s Instagram story and also featured co-stars Kristen Doute and Rachel O’Brien posing in front of a mirror.

Though Schroeder, 29, deleted the original image then re-shared with a new caption, per Us Weekly, the damage had already been done, with Twitter users calling to “#FIRESTASSI.” The Bravo star later responded with a meme, which featured a man dodging lasers with the caption, “me trying to make a joke that won’t offend anyone in 2017,” with a separate comment that read, “My wife died in a laser accident, what is your problem?????????”

The Internet didn’t buy Schroeder’s attempt to clear the air.

“Girl, no. So sorry to hear you slept through 2017. Your joke wasn’t funny, and if you had attempted to be clever you’d have realized Nazis aren’t either,” one user replied.

“You really need a lesson in humility. We’ll just wait here until backlash/financial repercussions cause you to come out with another phony apology. -a #metoo jew who used to be a fan cc: @Bravotv @Andy @LisaVanderpump,” another tweeted.

In November, advertisers dropped Schroeder’s “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast over comments she made about the #MeToo movement. The episode in question, “Are we on a male witch hunt?” has since been deleted, and Schroeder issued an apology.

“My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners; but on my latest episode I crossed a line,” she posted Nov. 25. “It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else’s experiences. I apologize.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.