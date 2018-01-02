Golden Globes host Seth Meyers promises show will be politically charged

With less than a week to go before Seth Meyers takes the stage as the host of the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, the “Late Night” host is teasing fans with what they can expect from Sunday’s show.

If you thought that the star would hold off on his typical brand of politically-charged comedy for the night, you’d be wrong. Speaking to People, Meyers explained that his opening monologue will indeed include political humor, most likely aimed at more left-leaning points of view. However, given everything that’s been going on with the politics of Hollywood sparked by the unprecedented conversation about sexual misconduct that’s begun since Harvey Weinstein’s exposure, Meyers says the show will focus more on that.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” he says. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

However, that doesn’t mean that president Trump and his White House will be off limits during the show. Meyers has seen a spike in his popularity this year thanks to his “A Closer Look” segments that typically take an in-depth look at something going on in the world of politics. Fans can expect more of the same from his first appearance as the host of the Golden Globes.

“He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently,” Meyers said of Trump. “But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours.”

Meyers will take the hosting torch passed to him by fellow NBC late night star Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the show for the 2016-2017 season. Previous hosts include the controversial Ricky Gervais and Meyers’ former “Saturday Night Live” cast members Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who hosted in tandem in 2015.