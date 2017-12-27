WWE's Charlotte Flair on continuing her father's legacy

Charlotte Flair isn't just a WWE superstar in her own right; the 31-year-old is the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair.

She talked to Fox News about the lessons she learned from her father and her new tell-all book "Second Nature."

Fox News: Who is Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair is continuing her father’s legacy, but paving her own, and she’s opening the door for women all over the world to be superstars in a male dominated industry.

Fox News: Was it difficult to let readers into your personal life?

Flair: Professionally, I’m a perfectionist and to allow people to see that maybe I wasn’t always perfect or put together -- that my actual personal life was very messy at times...it was scary to let people know that. But at the same time that’s part of my healing process knowing that it’s OK and you’re not alone. That’s my message, I’m not alone and neither is anyone else.

Fox News: What’s something about your dad [Ric Flair] you understand now that you’re a WWE superstar yourself?

Flair: When I look back, I just wish I could have been more understanding in 2008 when he retired, because I just couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t just walk away from the job....But now being apart of the company [WWE] and understanding what it’s like to be in the main event, to feel the rush of the crowd...that’s what he did for his entire life and I understand now why he couldn’t walk away. Now I see why [but] in 2008 I couldn’t understand and I just gave him a hard time and we just went separate ways. But it was a growing process for both of us.

Fox News: How has it felt to redefine women’s wrestling?

Flair: I think because I’m in it, it’s really hard to take myself out of the bubble and see how much we’ve accomplished as a whole. Even now when you look at posters or how many storylines the women have just from three years ago, it’s mind boggling to think that we’ve made such an impact in such a short amount of time. But the future with the Mae Young Classic, where women all over the world competing in one tournament that’s solely just women, that goes to show that who knows how that’s going to translate eventually on the main roster.

Fox News: What do you want your fans to take away from your story?

Flair: Most importantly, your past doesn’t define you. If you find something that your passionate about your world can change.