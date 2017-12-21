When Kathy Griffin's jokes crossed the line

Kathy Griffin is no stranger to being under fire for her jokes that have crossed the threshold from funny to straight up offensive.
Here is a list of the comedian's most controversial punchlines:
-
1. Trumpgate
Griffin lost a lot of supporters with her off-colored Tyler Shield's photoshoot showing her holding President Trump’s bloody, decapitated head.
Even her longtime CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper said the comic went too far. The 56-year-old issued an apology for her ill-planned photo but later backtracked saying on an Australia morning show in August saying, "I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.," she said. "The whole thing got so blown out of proportion."
-
2. Poking fun at Palin
Griffin went after Bristol Palin saying the star gained weight while she appeared on ABC’s hit show "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010. Griffin roasted Sarah Palin's daugther during VH1's "Divas Salute to the Troops" jeering, "She gained like 30 pounds a week. I swear to God, it was fantastic. She's like the white Precious."
The crowd along with Bristol and was unimpressed. Bristol told Fox News at the time, "I hope people didn't have to pay money to hear her negativity and criticisms."
-
3. Oh Lordie
Griffin made a jab about Jesus that fell entirely flat.
While accepting her Emmy at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007, the "Life of the D-list" star told "Jesus to suck it." She mocked celebrities who always thank God during the acceptance speeches saying, "A lot of people come up here and they thank Jesus for this award. I want you to know that no one had less to do with this award than Jesus. He didn’t help me a bit. If it was up to him, Cesar Millan would be up here with that damned dog."
She concluded her speech, "So, all I can say is, suck it, Jesus! This award is my God now!"
-
4. Tween jab
The opinionated jokester ruffled feathers when in 2012 when she mocked then-teen starlets Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. "I'm the person [they] call if Demi Lovato is cutting, or if Miley Cyrus flashed her crotch again, and it's too breezy down there.” Some thought Griffin went too far poking fun of Lovato’s mental illness.
-
Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.