Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Feud

Omarosa calls Robin Roberts 'petty,' declares 'black woman civil war'

New York Post
close
White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks out following reports she threw a tantrum in the White House after demanding to speak with President Trump.

Omarosa fires back after reports of White House drama

White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks out following reports she threw a tantrum in the White House after demanding to speak with President Trump.

Ousted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has declared a “black woman civil war” on Robin Roberts — calling the “Good Morning America” co-host “petty” for dissing her after an interview Thursday morning.

Roberts fired the first shot when she snarked, “Bye, Felicia,” following the segment with the “Apprentice” star — a quote from the 1995 film “Friday” that has become a popular dismissive put-down.

Television presenter Robin Roberts arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016.

Television presenter Robin Roberts arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016.  (Reuters)

“That was petty,” Manigault Newman responded to “Inside Edition” when asked about Roberts’ remark. “It’s a black woman civil war.”

Manigault Newman had gone on “GMA” to give her side of her Tuesday night exit from the White House — rejecting reports that she had to be dragged out kicking and screaming after being fired by chief of staff John Kelly.

She said she was the one who resigned, after seeing things in the administration that made her “very uncomfortable.”

But Roberts wasn’t buying it.

“She says she has a story to tell and I’m sure she will be selling that story. Yeah. Bye, Felicia,” the host said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.