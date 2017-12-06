Weinstein's ex-employees say they supplied him with erectile dysfunction meds, bathrobes, lingerie

Some of the women who worked for Harvey Weinstein as assistants during the height of his career shared the dirty details of their former jobs, saying their tasks included things like renting Weinstein an apartment and filling it with lingerie and procuring erectile dysfunction injections for the now-disgraced producer.

In another expose about Weinstein published by The New York Times, Sandeep Rehal, Lauren O’Connor, Michelle Franklin and other former employees shared some of the lurid details of working with Weinstein.

Rehal, who was 28 when she began working for Weinstein, said she and Franklin were in charge of getting Caverject and alprostadil for Weinstein, injectable drugs to treat erectile dysfunction. Rehal told The Times she had to, at times, deliver the drugs to the producer at his hotel room before he had meetings with women. She said she had to keep the drugs at her desk and transfer them into brown paper bags, bringing them to Weinstein when he needed them.

Rehal said she also had to rent an apartment for Weinstein and be sure it was stocked with things like flowers, bathrobes and lingerie.

Both Rehal and fellow former employee Lauren O’Connor said they took Weinstein to sex addiction therapy sessions in 2015. But the therapy seemingly had little impact, as The Times reported Weinstein allegedly tried to get two women massage him in his hotel room at the Toronto International Film Festival two years later in September, just weeks before a report was published by The New York Times in October that revealed Weinstein had paid settlements to women who claimed he was sexually inappropriate with them. Days later, The New Yorker released a report that included accounts from women who claimed Weinstein raped them.

Rehal told The New York Times she complained about the tasks she was required to do but she felt backed into a corner when Weinstein allegedly revealed he knew where her sister was attending school. She said he threatened to have her sister expelled. Weinstein denied that claim in a statement to The Times.

The employees were also stuck with figuring out how to deal with Weinstein’s second wife, Georgina Chapman, who has since left him. According to The Times, a “bible” of sorts existed around the office that instructed employees on what to do if Chapman called.

A snapshot of the supposed instruction manual reads: “Calls from Georgina – be sensitive (How are you? Anything urgent? Can I let him know you called?) but be a gatekeeper (He’s in a meeting.)”

According to The New York Times, Bob Weinstein, who has denounced his brother and former business partner, allegedly arranged settlements with at least three women, sources told the newspaper. The report claims that in 1990 Bob Weinstein was involved in a settlement agreement with a then-23-year-old who said Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she went to his home. Bob Weinstein told The New York Times he did recall being involved in that settlement, and he denied knowing about two others.

Weinstein has denied that he sexually assaulted his accusers. His rep stated back in October, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” Since then, the former Weinstein Company executive has entered a treatment facility. Meanwhile, more than 60 women have accused him of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. He is currently being investigated by police in New York, Los Angeles and London.