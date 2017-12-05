Jimmy Kimmel's infant son has successful second heart surgery

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s 7-month-old son, Billy, underwent a successful second round of surgery on Monday.

ABC announced the upcoming surgery in a statement, and said Kimmel would take time off from his show to be with his family.



Celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy will be filling in for Kimmel over the next few days.

Billy was originally scheduled to have the surgery in October, but the procedure was postponed because the presence of the common cold in the Kimmel household made doctors wary.

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, gave birth to the baby boy on April 21. Billy had heart defects that required immediate surgery after his birth.

The experience pushed Kimmel to become more political and get into the discussion of health care in the United States.

In May, Kimmel delivered a heartfelt monologue speaking about his son’s heart condition and mentioned President Trump’s plan to cut funding from the National Institutes of Health, which was blocked by Congress.

“More than 40 percent of those impacted by the cuts would be children,” Kimmel said.

“If your baby is going to die ─ and it doesn't have to ─ it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I hope you never have to go there but if you do you’ll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion,” Kimmel continued.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., appeared on the show in May and the two spoke about health care in the U.S.

Kimmel said Cassidy coined the term "the Jimmy Kimmel test," which was summed up by the late night host as: No family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can’t afford it.

They agreed the Jimmy Kimmel test would mean no lifetime caps, Kimmel said.

In September, Kimmel blasted Cassidy for his co-authored health care bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, which would have undone central components of ObamaCare and replace it with federal funds to the states.

Kimmel said Cassidy was “not very honest” and “lied to my face.”

Cassidy fired back that Kimmel does not understand.

“Jimmy doesn’t understand, not because he’s a talk show host -- because we’ve never spoken,” Cassidy told “Fox and Friends.” “He’s only heard from those on the left who are doing their best to preserve ObamaCare. He’s not heard from me, because we’ve not spoken.”

On September 26, the Senate decided not to vote on the bill.

