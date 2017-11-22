Teen Vogue columnist Emily Lindin tweets she's 'not at all concerned' about false sexual harassment claims

Teen Vogue columnist and outspoken feminist Emily Lindin came under fire on social media Tuesday after tweeting that she was "not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs" over false allegations of sexual assault or harassment.

Lindin explained the reasoning for her admitted "unpopular opinion" in a multi-part thread, first claiming that "false allegations VERY rarely happen, so even bringing it up borders on a derailment tactic. It’s a microscopic risk in comparison to the issue at hand (worldwide, systemic oppression of half the population)."

Despite immediate backlash, Lindin pressed on.

"The benefit of all of us getting to finally tell the truth + the impact on victims FAR outweigh the loss of any one man’s reputation,” she said, adding, "If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay."

"How many of our reputations have suffered unfairly?" Lindin continued. "How many of our lives have ALREADY BEEN destroyed because of physical violence against us? Why was that acceptable, but now one man’s (potentially) unfair loss of a career opportunity is not?"

The most cogent critique of Lindin came from CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "The Lead" host tweeted, "I'm guessing you didn’t get a good grade for your 7th grade book report on To Kill A Mockingbird," referencing the classic novel that features the trial of a black man falsely accused of rape in 1930s Alabama.

When Lindin attempted to respond, Tapper cut her off.

"You said 'if some innocent men's reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay.' That’s immoral,” Tapper wrote. "And it's not a price *you* would be paying, btw. It would be innocent men doing that."

The backlash apparently drove Lindin to make her Twitter feed private, leading to renewed social media criticism.

Teen Vogue's parent company, Conde Nast, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lindin's byline last appeared on Teen Vogue's website in July of this year. Past articles by her have born the headlines "What You Need to Know Before Sending a Nude Photo" and "6 Ways You May Be Slut-Shaming Without Realizing It."

Lindin is also the founder of The UnSlut Project, a group that claims to promote "gender equality, sex positivity, and comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education for all ages" on its website. An email request for comment was not immediately returned.

