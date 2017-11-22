'Fixer Upper: Behind the Design' premiere date and preview

Are you ready to see behind the design of your fixer upper?

Though the final season of “Fixer Upper” premiered Nov. 21, Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t going away anytime soon.

Known for renovating homes in Waco, Texas, the couple is going to remain on TV and will appear in HGTV's “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design,” according to Scripps Networks Interactive, the network's parent.

Here’s what we know about the spin-off so far.

What’s the show about?

“The half-hour, behind-the-scenes companion will focus on Joanna’s process to create the breathtaking designs – shiplap and all – in each Fixer Upper episode,” a release says.

"We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on on 'Fixer Upper' and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint," Joanna Gaines said in a March 22 Instagram video.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

She added that viewers will "get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements that we got to incorporate."

'FIXER UPPER' STARS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES: MAJOR MOMENTS YOU SHOULD KNOW

When does it air?

Not until May 2018. However, a sneak peek episode was broadcast in March which focused on “The Little Shack on the Prairie,” one of the homes featured in the fourth season of “Fixer Upper.”

If you missed out, HGTV posted a clip from the episode on Facebook.

“Most of the time when it’s the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms,” Joanna explained in the clip. “It’s finished, we’ve got a new light fixture in here, we’ve got all new trim and paint. It’s really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically 2-3 of the rooms you don’t see in the reveal, look just like this.”

Viewers can expect more tidbits like this in the spring.

What else should I know?

You can still keep up with the couple in a number of ways, including through the Magnolia Market blog and the couple's social media accounts.

Joanna Gaines recently shared photos taken during the couple's trip to Italy.