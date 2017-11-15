Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Who are the models and performers?
The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is sure to be a heavenly experience.
Viewers will be able to watch the Victoria’s Secret Angels and other models on the catwalk, and take in several musical performances.
Here’s what you should know about the fashion show, set to take place in Shanghai, China on Nov. 20.
How can I watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
“Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the lingerie runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show and musical performances that will be announced at a later date,” a release said.
Though performers have yet to be revealed, it’s safe to expect some big names; Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd all performed at the 2016 show.
Who are the models walking in the show?
These Angels have all been announced by Victoria's Secret:
Lily Aldridge
Alessandra Ambrosio
Taylor Hill
Elsa Hosk
Martha Hunt
Adriana Lima
Stella Maxwell
Lais Ribeiro
Sara Sampaio
Josephine Skriver
Romee Strijd
Candice Swanepoel
Jasmine Tookes
The show will also include other famous faces.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss posted a photo of herself in wings on Twitter in August, writing, “See you in Shanghai.”
Bella and Gigi Hadid have also shared social media posts indicating that they will be part of the show. “Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!” Bella wrote on Instagram in an Aug. 26 post.
Who is wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra?
Lais Ribeiro, who has shared photos of herself on social media wearing it.
“Handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, the jewels are set into a Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi bra,” a release said. The garment “took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.”
What else should I know?
Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is behind some of the outfits -- one of which features wings made out of safety pins, Vogue reports.
Model Elsa Hosk will wear a "Crystal Anniversary" Swarovski outfit during the program, Women’s Wear Daily reports, explaining that the show has partnered with Swarovski for 15 years.
Hosk wrote on Instagram that “it’s pure fire and l can’t wait to take these wings down the#vsfashionshow17 runway.... Shanghai are you ready?”