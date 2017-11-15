Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Who are the models and performers?

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is sure to be a heavenly experience.

Viewers will be able to watch the Victoria’s Secret Angels and other models on the catwalk, and take in several musical performances.

Here’s what you should know about the fashion show, set to take place in Shanghai, China on Nov. 20.

How can I watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the lingerie runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show and musical performances that will be announced at a later date,” a release said.

Though performers have yet to be revealed, it’s safe to expect some big names; Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd all performed at the 2016 show.

Who are the models walking in the show?

These Angels have all been announced by Victoria's Secret:

Lily Aldridge

Alessandra Ambrosio

Taylor Hill

Elsa Hosk

Martha Hunt

Adriana Lima

Stella Maxwell

Lais Ribeiro

Sara Sampaio

Josephine Skriver

Romee Strijd

Candice Swanepoel

Jasmine Tookes

The show will also include other famous faces.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss posted a photo of herself in wings on Twitter in August, writing, “See you in Shanghai.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid have also shared social media posts indicating that they will be part of the show. “Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!” Bella wrote on Instagram in an Aug. 26 post.

Who is wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra?

Lais Ribeiro, who has shared photos of herself on social media wearing it.

“Handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, the jewels are set into a Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi bra,” a release said. The garment “took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.”

Counting down the days! 😍 A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:54am PST

What else should I know?

Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is behind some of the outfits -- one of which features wings made out of safety pins, Vogue reports.

So excited for Balmain x Victoria’s Secret. Here’s a sneak peek at my fitting @voguemagazine A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Model Elsa Hosk will wear a "Crystal Anniversary" Swarovski outfit during the program, Women’s Wear Daily reports, explaining that the show has partnered with Swarovski for 15 years.

Hosk wrote on Instagram that “it’s pure fire and l can’t wait to take these wings down the#vsfashionshow17 runway.... Shanghai are you ready?”