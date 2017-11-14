NBC fires senior executive, who was Matt Lauer’s booker, for 'inappropriate conduct' with women

NBC News has fired Senior Vice President, Booking, News & Entertainment Matt Zimmerman after he “engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman” at the network.

Zimmerman is widely known to be one of “Today” co-host Matt Lauer’s closest associates and confidants at the network. He worked for years as Lauer’s personal booker, and expanded his remit to oversee all of NBC News’ guest bookings as Lauer’s power grew in the organization.

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy. As a result he has been dismissed,” an NBC News spokesperson told Fox News.

Zimmerman’s dismissal comes as NBC has faced embarrassment and a barrage of criticism for spiking an explosive expose on sexual misconduct by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The New York Times would eventually break the story, which led to a barrage of high profile men being accused of sexual harassment.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, who is believed to have overseen Zimmerman, has come under particular fire and calls to resign for spiking the Weinstein story.

Citing an “insider,” TVNewser reported that a woman “nervously” came forward with accusations against Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was an NBC lifer, having been with NBC News he graduated in 2004 from Wake Forest University, according to his LinkedIn page.

He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.