In Court

Harvey Weinstein sued by actress over alleged hotel rape incident

New York Post
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. With thousands of women embracing the "Me Too" movement to own their histories of sexual harassment and abuse, and those issues swirling at high volume in the culture overall, parents are reaching for teachable moments in the post-Weinstein world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

An actress has reportedly sued Harvey Weinstein,claiming he masturbated in front of her at a Beverly Hills hotel and ultimately raped her.

The unnamed actress claims she had a 2015 meeting with the movie mogul in the Montage Hotel where he grabbed her wrists while using his other hand to pleasure himself, according to TMZ.

She again visited Weinstein at the Montage in 2016 to celebrate her upcoming role in the show “Marco Polo,” the site said.

Weinstein allegedly pushed her onto the bed, pulled her pants down and began to perform oral sex while she implored him to stop, according to TMZ.

He then used his “weight and strength” to force himself inside her.

She never got the role and is now suing Weinstein for sexual battery and The Weinstein Company for ignoring his pattern of sexual misconduct.

A rep denied the allegations in a response to TMZ.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.