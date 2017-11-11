‘Top Gun’ star Anthony Edwards says he was molested by producer Gary Goddard “for years.”

“Top Gun” star Anthony Edwards wrote an emotional essay Friday revealing producer Gary Goddard molested him “for years.”

Edwards, 55, who was best known for playing Goose in the 1986 action-drama and Dr. Mark Greene on “ER,” wrote in an essay for Medium that he was molested by Goddard and his best friend was raped by the producer when they were young.

"I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him - and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet," Edwards wrote.

In the essay, titled “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong,” Edwards described meeting Goddard when he was 12 years old and considered him a “mentor, teacher, friend and sick father figure.”

"Pedophiles prey on the weak. My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited,” Edwards wrote.

Edwards said he never told his mother about Goddard although she confronted the “ER” actor when he was 14 years old to ask him if the producer was pedophile. Edwards denied the rumors she heard about Goddard.

The actor said the last time he saw Goddard was 22 years ago when they bumped into each other at an airport.

Edwards said he was able to “express my outrage at what he had done” when he saw Goddard. Edwards said he was relieved after the producer expressed remorse claimed he was getting help.

However, Goddard was accused four years ago of sexual abuse which Edwards noted resurfaced his rage.

The “Law & Order True Crime: The Menedez Murders” actor said he was able to heal through “therapy and fellow survivors.”

“By processing my anger in a safe place with a professional, I was finally able to have the conversation that I wish I could have had with my mom when I was 14,” Edwards wrote.

Goddard’s spokesman, Sam Singer, released a statement Friday denying Edwards’ claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf," Singer said.

Edwards was the latest actor to come forward accusing a Hollywood figure of sexual misconduct. Last month, a number of stars came forward following the bombshell allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.