Louis C.K.'s film premiere abruptly cancelled amid rumor there's a bombshell report about comedian in the works

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s upcoming film title “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled due to “unexpected circumstances,” The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday.

However, a source told the publication that a New York Times story concerning the comedian is about to break, and the cancellation was a precaution in the event that their report is damaging.

In addition to the premiere, his scheduled appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was also cancelled. Actor William H. Macy took will take his place on the CBS late night show.

In the past, the comedian has been accused of sexual misconduct by female comedians. Gawker published an article two years ago detailing allegations against C.K. while writer and comedian Tig Notaro told the Daily Beast in August that the comedian needed to “handle the allegations.”

C.K., 50, has avoided discussing the rumors.

“I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors,” C.K. told The New York Times in September. “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.”

C.K.’s upcoming film has already raised eyebrows for its controversial storyline. It tells the story of a TV writer who tries to stop his 17-year-old daughter, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, from developing a relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). C.K., who wrote, directed and stars in “I Love You, Daddy” also edited and financed the project.

The Hollywood Reporter added that along with the shocking storyline, “I Love You, Daddy” also includes controversial dialogue. C.K.’s character not only uses the N-word, but he also makes multiple jokes about child rape. The film is said to pay tribute to 1979’s Woody Allen film “Manhattan.” It depicts a 17-year-old who develops a romance with a 42-year-old played by Allen.