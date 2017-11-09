Louis C.K.'s film premiere abruptly canceled as 5 women accuse him of sexual misconduct

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s upcoming film title “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled due to “unexpected circumstances," The Hollywood Reporter revealed, shortly before The New York Times released an article in which five women accused the comedian of being sexually inappropriate with them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov told the Times C.K. exposed himself to them in a Chicago hotel room in 2002. Abby Schachner shared a similarly disturbing story with the newspaper, telling the Times she heard C.K. masturbating on the phone when she spoke to him in 2003.

Comedian Rebecca Corry said C.K. was inappropriate with her as well.

"He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” she told the Times. “He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.”

Corry rejected him. A fifth woman, who spoke anonymously, said C.K. repeatedly asked to masturbate in front of her.

A rep for the 50-year-old "Louis" star told the newspaper, “Louis is not going to answer any questions."

In addition to the film premiere's sudden cancellation, his scheduled appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was also cancelled. Actor William H. Macy took will take his place on the CBS late night show.

It's not the first time the comedian has been accused of sexual misconduct. Gawker published an article two years ago detailing allegations against C.K.

C.K., 50, has avoided discussing the rumors.

“I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors,” C.K. told The New York Times in September. “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.”

C.K.’s upcoming film has already raised eyebrows for its controversial storyline. It tells the story of a TV writer who tries to stop his 17-year-old daughter, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, from developing a relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). C.K., who wrote, directed and stars in “I Love You, Daddy” also edited and financed the project.

The Hollywood Reporter added that along with the shocking storyline, “I Love You, Daddy” also includes controversial dialogue. C.K.’s character not only uses the N-word, but he also makes multiple jokes about child rape. The film is said to pay tribute to 1979’s Woody Allen film “Manhattan,” which depicts a 17-year-old who develops a romance with a 42-year-old played by Allen.