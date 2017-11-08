Corey Feldman's claims about Hollywood pedophiles being investigated by LAPD

Corey Feldman has spoken with the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating claims the former child star has made about being abused when he was younger by men in Hollywood.

“It was brought to our attention. He filed a police report and we are investigating now,” a spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News on Wednesday morning.

Feldman has said in the past there are pedophiles within the entertainment industry that preyed on him and now-deceased pal Corey Haim. He’s been crowdfunding a film to expose those men, but he revealed on Monday he's now spoken with the LAPD.

He declared on Twitter, “THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP.”

Last week on “Dr. Oz,” Feldman alleged one of the men who abused him was Jon Grissom, an actor who had small parts in some of Feldman's ‘80s films including "License to Drive" and "Dream a Little Dream.”

Feldman has alleged in the past that Haim was raped by a powerful person in Hollywood and the experience led to Haim's drug addiction issues. Feldman’s friend and “Lost Boys” costar died in 2010 at 38 from pneumonia.

In a video promoting his planned film about Hollywood pedophiles, Feldman declared, “I believe we can… bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child. Right off the bat I can name six names.”

The renewed interest in Feldman’s story comes after Hollywood power producer Harvey Weinstein saw a swift downfall as women came forward to accuse him of rape, sexual assault and harassment. Since the Weinstein accusations last month, other leading Hollywood figures have been accused of sexual misconduct including Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Ed Westwick, Danny Masterson and more.