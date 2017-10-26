Corey Feldman says his life is in danger because he wants to expose 'pedophile ring' that abused him, Corey Haim

Corey Feldman has long said that he and ‘80s pal Corey Haim were victims of sexual abuse in Hollywood when they were children – now he’s determined to expose the pedophiles he says attacked them.

Feldman has alleged in the past that Haim was raped at age 11 by a powerful person in Hollywood and the experience led to Haim's drug addiction issues. Feldman’s pal and “Lost Boys” costar died in 2010 at 38 from pneumonia.

Now, Feldman wants to produce a self-distributed film about the pedophiles he says are still plaguing Hollywood.

“I believe we can… bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child. Right off the bat I can name six names,” he said in a video posted on Wednesday in which he announced the film and requested funding from his fans.

Feldman claimed he survived a “near-death experience” after two trucks tried to run him over — all because he's working to expose pedophiles in Hollywood, he said. In the video, Feldman said his physical safety is in danger.

He shared an Indiegogo campaign to fund his planned documentary.

As of this writing, Feldman’s Indiegogo campaign has raised more than $99,000 of its flexible goal of $10,000. According to the site, a “flexible goal” means Feldman will keep all the money raised, even if the goal is not met.

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” he says in the nearly seven-minute video below.

“I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.”

Feldman’s wife, Courtney, wrote on the Indiegogo campaign page that the money is for their security and that he’s taken measures to ensure his secrets can outlive him.

“This is much bigger than raising finance for a film, this is about the balance of Good and Evil in very real terms,” she wrote.

“Firstly as a security measure Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished,” she warns.

The news comes on the heels of the now infamous scandal surrounding disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. However, if Feldman is able to prove his allegations are true, it could expose a much deeper criminal conspiracy, he insists.

“I propose to do this by... telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it,” he says.

“I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film, and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family.”