Larry David hit over 'Saturday Night Live' joke on concentration camps

Larry David’s joke referencing the Holocaust didn’t go over so well with many “Saturday Night Live” viewers.

Fans on social media criticized the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star after he joked about picking up women at concentration camps in his opening monologue during Saturday night’s episode. Many people said the jokes were insensitive.

"I've always been obsessed with women, and I've often wondered if I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would," David said in his monologue.

"However, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he added.

Twitter users quickly called out the comedian, who said they were “low-key offended” by the attempt at humor.

“Larry David just put a Holocaust joke and a Harvey Weinstein joke in his opener, my God. #SNL,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another person wrote, “I’m not a Jew, but I’m low-key offended by Larry David’s Holocaust jokes on #SNL. Not cool.”

“#SNL I can't believe they did jokes about a concentration camp I just can't believe what I just saw #LarryDavid it will never be okay to do,” one person wrote.

“Larry David went from making me laugh about his Jew jokes to making me cringe. #PleaseStopJokingAboutConcentrationCamps #SNL #LarryDavid,” someone said.

The 70-year-old actor also tackled the Harvey Weinstein scandal by talking about the fallen movie mogul’s Jewish background and how “not all but many of [the predators in Hollywood] are Jews.”

He added, "I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative. When people see me I want them to say, 'Oh, there goes a fine Jew for you!'"

The show also talked about Weinstein in its opening skit, where Alec Baldwin, portraying President Trump, said the producer was “an idiot.”

“What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is,” Baldwin told Alex Moffat, who was playing Paul Manafort. “He could have gotten away with it all if only he had gotten himself elected president.”

Baldwin's jab at the president was referring to Trump being accused of sexual harassment while he was campaigning for the presidential election.