Celebrities react to NYC truck attack

Celebrities sent their thoughts and prayers to New Yorkers following Tuesday's fatal truck attack, slamming the deadly crash as "cowardly" and "the worst of mankind."

Police said eight people were killed and 11 more suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a rental truck plowed through a bike lane and hit a crowd in Lower Manhattan. The suspect, who shouted "Allahu Akbar," was shot and subsequently taken into custody, law enforcement officials said. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack.

Singer Josh Groban, who posted video from near the scene, tweeted that he is "Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city."

Producer and actress Roma Downey wrote that she is "heartbroken" for New York. "God please help us we need you," she tweeted.

Actress Patricia Arquette called it "a terrible day" on Twitter, adding that the attack represented "the worst of mankind."

"Sending love to NYC on this tragic + heartbreaking day," actor and singer Jared Leto tweeted.

TV host Ryan Seacrest denounced the attack as "a cowardly act."

Actress Zoe Saldana sent prayers to the victims of the attack. "My heart is broken," she tweeted.