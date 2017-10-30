Former 'Bachelor in Paradise' producer suing Warner Bros. for reported sexual harassment

A producer from “Bachelor in Paradise” is suing after she reportedly faced sexual harassment on set.

TMZ reported Monday that former employee Becky Steenhoek is going after Warner Bros. Entertainment, as well as several producers from the show, insisting they asked her sexually invasive questions multiple times during 2016 that had nothing to do with the reality series.

“You could visibly tell it was very uncomfortable for me to witness, just because they did make comments like, ‘Oh, Becky’s blushing,’ or ‘Her ears are probably burning,'” the 31-year-old told Los Angeles Times. “It was a bit of a theme that carried on throughout the season… It was a fun time for them to see me get embarrassed.”

TMZ added that Steenhoek claimed the questions were aimed to humiliate her due to her “sexual inexperience and conservative views about sex.” Steenhoek insisted she was fired a week after speaking out.

“When I was hired for the job, the reason they told me I was being hired because I did have the morals and they felt I was a good person,” she explained. “And then here I am being fired because of that reason.”

The Los Angeles Times also revealed Steenhoek “was raised in a Christian household.”

A rep for “Bachelor in Paradise” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.