Anthony Rapp says Kevin Spacey made sexual advance toward him when he was 14

“Star Trek: Discovery” and “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp said in a report Sunday night that he was 14 years old when actor Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, the latest in a wave of sexual abuse accusations across Hollywood.

Rapp told Buzzfeed News that in 1986, Spacey, a fellow Broadway actor at the time, invited Rapp to his apartment for a party. Later in the evening, Spacey, then 26, allegedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,” according to the report.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp recalled. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

NEW HARVEY WEINSTEIN SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS EMERGE

Rapp recalled he pushed Spacey off of him, went to a bathroom and closed the door, thinking: “What is happening?” He told Spacey he had to go home, to which he allegedly asked if he was “sure” he wanted to do that.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it,” Rapp told Buzzfeed. “It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Rapp, who came forward less than a month after accusations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein led to his Hollywood downfall, said he decided to speak out “not to simply air a grievance … but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent.”

ROSE MCGOWAN STARTS 'ARMY' AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT

He added: “I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference.”