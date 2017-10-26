Corey Feldman claims he's being targeted for death for trying to expose Hollywood pedophile ring

Former child star Corey Feldman revealed on Wednesday he survived a “near-death experience” after two trucks apparently tried to run him over -- all because he's working to expose what he calls a pedophlia ring that's plagued Hollywood for decades.

The star posted an ominous video to social media explaining what he plans to do, and described how his physical safety is in danger because of this plan.

Previously, the star posted vague tweets promising a big announcement about the pedophlia that he’s been reporting happened to him and former child-star Corey Haim for years. In his 2013 memoir, "Coreyography," the star disclosed that he and Haim were the victims of sexual abuse by people in the industry when they were children just getting started in show business.

On Wednesday, Feldman released a video announcing an Indiegogo campaign to make a documentary about his experience.

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” he says in the nearly seven-minute video below. “I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.”

The star also says that something spooked his bandmates, promoting them to up and quit the band out of fear for their lives. He’s unsure, though, exactly what they’re afraid might happen to them.

“I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he says. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission.”

The star claims that he can name six people involved with a Hollywood pedophile ring, one of whom allegedly link the crimes to a major studio. The news comes on the heels of the now infamous scandal surrounding disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. However, if Feldman is able to prove his allegations are true, it could expose a much deeper criminal conspiracy.

“I propose to do this by making a film that will be the most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed, by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it,” he says. “I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film, and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family.”

As of this writing, Feldman’s campaign has earned more than $90,000 of its flexible goal of $10,000. According to the site, a “flexible goal” means Feldman will keep all the money earned, even if the goal is not met. Believing his life to be in danger over this documentary, Feldman’s wife, Courtney, explains that the money is for their security and that he’s taken measures to ensure his secrets can outlive him.

“This is much bigger than raising finance for a film, this is about the balance of Good and Evil in very real terms,” she writes on the Indiegogo page. “Firstly as a security measure Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished.”

You can watch Feldman’s impassioned video below.