Singer Selena Quintanilla to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beloved Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 20 years after her death.

The unveiling will take place on Nov. 3 and her sister Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga will join Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Leron Gubler for the ceremony, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

“Before there was JLo, Shakira or Beyonce, there was a transformative female artist called Selena,'' said Otto Padron, president of Meruelo Media and the official sponsor of the tribute. “Selena is one of the most influential music icons of the 20th century; her music, style and smile are timeless and now her star will grace our city forever.''

The Texas native’s star will be the 2,622nd on the Walk of Fame and will sit in front of the Capitol Records building, Fox 11 said.

The day will also reportedly be marked as “Selena Day” in a second ceremony that evening, attended by the mayor of Los Angeles and actress Eva Longoria.

Considered by her fans as the “queen of Tejano music,” Quintanilla died in March 1995 after she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club.



She was the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy award and her last record, released after her death, became her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard said. She is known for songs like “Dreaming of You” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”