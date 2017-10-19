Anna Faris sparks new boyfriend rumors following divorce from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has a new man.

Faris, 40, is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett following her separation from husband Chris Pratt, Page Six has confirmed.

Barrett, 47, worked with “The House Bunny” star on her upcoming film “Overboard,” set to hit theaters in 2018. His other credits include “Ted,” “Ted 2” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” as well as television work on “CSI” and “CSI: Miami.”

The pair has been spotted out numerous times in Los Angeles since September, E! News reported — just a month after announcing her separation from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

Faris and Pratt were married eight years before calling it quits, with insiders telling Page Six that Pratt’s newfound fame, as well as his devotion to Christianity, played a role in their split.

“When he started getting big roles and losing weight, she wasn’t the big star anymore,” a source said. “He’s also very, very religious, and she’s not religious.”

Pratt and Faris share 5-year-old son Jack.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.