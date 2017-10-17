'Trailer Park Boys' star John Dunsworth dead at 71

John Dunsworth has died at age 71.

The "Trailer Park Boys" star, who played Jim Lahey on the show and is also known for his work on the Syfy series "Haven," died after suffering an unknown illness, his daughter and co-star, Sarah, announced in a statement via social media on Monday.

"With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away," the family statement read. "John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness. The family would like to request that our privacy is respected in our time of grief."

"Trailer Park Boys" is a Canadian cult hit series that enjoyed a seven-season run on Showcase beginning in 2001, followed by several spin-off movies and a Netflix revival in 2014. The 12th season is set to premiere next year on the streaming service. Dunsworth has appeared in every incarnation of the show.

