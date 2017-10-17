Roy Price resigns from Amazon days after sexual harassment accusation, reports say

Roy Price has resigned from his role as head of Amazon Studios, according to multiple media reports.

Deadline reports that Price, who was acting head of the studio, opted to resign from his position amid renewed allegations of sexual harassment as well as a change in the general direction of the company’s video priorities.

Variety initially reported that Price would be replaced temporarily by Amazon Studios COO, Albert Cheng after allegations of sexual harassment.

The news comes after Price was placed on a "on leave of absence effective immediately." His suspension came Deadline reported that Price was facing punishment for an allegation that he sexually harassed a producer.

Isa Hackett, a producer for Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly propositioned her at a company party in July 2015.

Hackett said that Price started making lewd comments during a cab ride to the party -- and continued even after she told him she's a lesbian with a wife and children, the magazine reported. At one point, Hackett claimed that Price told her: "You will love my d--k."

Hackett claimed Price did not stop once they arrived at the party and even approached her and loudly said “Anal sex!” in her ear.

Hackett reported the incidents to studio executives who brought in investigators to look further into the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter added. Hackett said she was never made aware of the outcome but also said she never saw Price at any more events.