Terry Crews reveals he was groped by an unnamed Hollywood executive amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

The recent allegations against Hollywood big shot Harvey Weinstein have one star reflecting on his own experience with predatory behavior in the business. Terry Crews has revealed that he was once the victim of groping on the part of a showbiz higher-up that he refuses to name.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, known for both his comedic acting and his physical stature and build, took to social media to reveal he had been assaulted at a Hollywood party. In a 16-post-long speech he recalled being groped by a male executive.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he begins.

Crews explains that he and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, were at a function together just last year when a “high level Hollywood executive” came over and grabbed his “privates.” He explains that his wife saw everything and that the assailant in question merely “grinned like a jerk” when Crews asked him what he was doing.

“I was going to kick his ass right then - but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear,” he explains. “’240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

The star went on to explain that he talked with other people who worked with this person and received an apology call from him the next day. However, the person in question never truly explained his actions to Crews, which the star said is par for the course when the predator has both power and influence.

“I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he wrote. “Who’s going 2 believe you? (few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want to work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

The star closed his Twitter speech with a message to show support for women who have come forward with such allegations, explaining that sometimes one has to “compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength.”