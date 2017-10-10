Harvey Weinstein's wife concerned about Marchesa fashion line amid sexual harassment scandal

Harvey Weinstein’s designer wife Georgina Chapman is reportedly concerned for the future of her high-end clothing line following her husband’s sexual harassment allegations.

The couple’s marriage is reportedly also in trouble following the accusations, People reported.

A source told the magazine that Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, were holed up together in a Los Angeles hotel. The Marchesa designer was considering splitting from the disgraced movie mogul. The two wed in 2007 and have two young children together.

“Georgina is furious and embarrassed,” a source told People. “She is very upset, but not rushing to file for divorce. This doesn’t even seem like an option.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSED OF RAPING 3 WOMEN IN SHOCKING EXPOSE: ‘HE OVERPOWERED ME’

“Georgina talks about the incidents like they happened before they were married. Still, it’s very sad and disappointing to Georgina that Harvey has behaved like this. It’s not anything that can just be forgotten, or forgiven. Right now, she seems very focused on Marchesa. Marchesa is her baby too,” the source concluded.

Chapman’s brand, which has been spotted on the red carpet, could be in jeopardy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband has been accused of sexually harassing actresses and employees for decades, The New York Times reported last week.

On Sunday, the Weinstein Company film studio announced its directors have fired Weinstein following The New York Times report.

On Tuesday, the New Yorker reported Weinstein previously raped three women as the scandal surrounding the movie mogul has continued to intensify. A number of A-list actresses and actors have come forward to condemn the shamed producer.

"No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again," an unnamed New York fashion publicist told The Hollywood Reporter.

DONNA KARAN SORRY AFTER COMMENTS PRAISING WEINSTEIN

The Hollywood Reporter noted Chapman’s relationship with “Project Runway” could also be affected since Weinstein served as an executive producer from the show. Chapman has been featured as a guest judge on the show’s spinoff “Project Runway All Stars.”

Fashion publicists told The Hollywood Reporter that Weinstein used his star power to persuade actresses to wear Marchesa gowns.

Actress Sienna Miller was reportedly told to wear a Marchesa gown to the Golden Globes because she was sitting at a table with the Weinstein couple. Miller had just starred in a Weinstein-produced film, “Factory Girl” before the event.

The same publicist said actress Felicity Huffman was told to wear a Marchesa dress on the red carpet or Weinstein would pull funding from her 2005 movie “Transamerica.”

"He (Weinstein) was the mastermind behind Marchesa — orchestrating deals and using his influence in terms of the celebrity connections for her on behalf of the brand," an L.A. fashion publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. The publicist added Chapman was aware of Weinstein’s infidelities, however, "they both benefited from the relationship, but she certainly knew about his bad behavior."

Fox News’ request for a comment from Marchesa and Chapman were not immediately returned.