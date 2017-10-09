Dana White ticked off Jason Aldean turned down Las Vegas UFC gig in favor of 'SNL'

UFC honcho Dana White has a bone to pick with Jason Aldean.

The outspoken UFC president went after the country singer for opting to perform on "Saturday Night Live" over singing the national anthem at UFC 216 in Las Vegas this weekend.

"His image was more important then coming back to Vegas and playing for the people who are his fans and who got shot watching him play," White told TMZ. "F--k you Jason Aldean. Stay out of Vegas."

Aldean performed Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" on "SNL" as a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last week that claimed the lives of 58 people.

A rep for Aldean had no comment.

The country singer, who was performing onstage at the festival when the shooting began, also returned to Vegas this weekend with his wife to meet with those injured by the shooting at two different hospitals.

Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Before performing Petty's hit song on "SNL," Aldean addressed the audience saying, "Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends. They’re all part of our family.

"So I want to say to them: We hurt for you. We hurt with you. But you can be sure that we’re gonna walk through these tough times together every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit – it’s unbreakable."

White also told TMZ he reached out to several country music stars but they also turned him down.

"Country music was attacked. Those were country music fans," White told the gossip site.

"Those are people who buy your albums and none of you country music people could sing the anthem in front of survivors and 1st responders," White added.

White eventually booked Everlast to perform at his event.