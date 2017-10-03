Dan Bilzerian's Las Vegas shooting video called out by Dakota Meyer, slammed

Controversial Instagram star Dan Bilzerian filmed himself running away during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, and the video has caught the attention of Dakota Meyer, who found found it distasteful.

The Medal of Honor recipient wrote a lengthy Instagram post slamming the millionaire for fleeing in the video Bilzerian shared on social media.

The post read, "This is why children shouldn't classify heroes by their followers or their photos. @danbilzerian this is what kills me about people like you. Always playing.... so so tough when the cameras are on. A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming... Please stop trying to be someone your not. People are dying, you're running away not helping them and pretending it's worthy of a video is disgusting."

Country duo Big & Rich describe Las Vegas shooting: 'It was hysteria'

Social media users responded with mixed reviews.

One person on Instagram wrote, "...instead of helping the girl who was shot in the head, (you can survive that) he ran! Who in their right minds decides that the first thing they need to do is take a video in that situation? Put the phone away and do what you can to help."

While another defended Blizerian claiming Meyer sounded "jealous."

Hosting @cowboyscalgary on July 12 w my Eskimo bro @diplo A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

"So your first and only post about this is dogging this guy? What did you do to help? The only productive thing you could find to do is bash a video. I expect more maturity and leadership out of someone with your background. What good did this post do for the people hurting? None. This sounds like your jealous and attacking someone you wish you could live like."

Meyer is married to Sarah Palin's daughter, Bristol, and the couple have two children together. Bilzerian is notorious for showing off his wealth on social media.