Report: Jason Aldean on stage when shots rang out near Mandalay Bay

Country Music star Jason Aldean was reportedly on stage performing in the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when gunshots erupted into the crowd.

One witness told Fox News that Aldean rushed off the stage as soon at the gunshots went off. The gunshots were heard at about 10 p.m. local time near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.