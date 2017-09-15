Busy Philips livid after being mistaken for Sarah Sanders

Busy Philips was not happy to see the leader of a coalition fighting against President Trump mistaking her for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in a tweet.

Jon Cooper, chairman of The Democratic Coalition, tweeted an image of Philips on Thursday and wrote “Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having Mike Huckabee as your dad does that to you.”

The photo was of Philips from the 1999 television show “Freaks and Geeks.”

Philips, 38, attempted to set the record straight with a sequence of tweets Thursday.

"ARE YOU F------G KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS," Philips wrote. "ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!! I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW."

A social media user tweeted at Philips saying Cooper was a fan of hers. The actress shot back “APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS.”

"Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off,” Philips concluded.

Cooper deleted the tweet after learning his mistake and wrote an apology.

"I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn’t Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol)," Cooper said. "My bad!"

"My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong."

Philips later retweeted an Entertainment Weekly article written about the photo mix-up.