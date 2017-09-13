Aaron Carter learns his mix of drugs could cause accidental death

Aaron Carter is coming clean on “The Doctors.”

The 29-year-old singer appeared on the talk show in a two-part interview to speak about his drug use, criticism about his appearance and his biggest fear.

“My greatest fear – not being able to live as long as I can,” Carter admitted.

“I’m concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDS or I look like I have cancer or I look like I’m dying,” Carter told a doctor on the show in a preview clip.

Carter also took a drug test on the show, which came up negative for cocaine and meth. However, he did test positive for a combination of drugs that weren’t safe to mix.

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister [Leslie] perished from a drug overdose,” Dr. Travis Stork told Aaron.

“You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications -- and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective -- can be very, very scary."

Stork also noted that Carter’s sister, Leslie, had died of a drug overdose in 2012. Three prescription drugs were found near her body at the time. Carter admitted he took medications to help his stress and anxiety he develops usually from flying.

“I don’t want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It’s not OK. I don’t take it every day,” Carter confessed. “To be honest with you, it’s not going to be easy. I know that it’s a hard road.”

Carter also said he does get his prescription drugs “off of the streets.” He recalled dropping to 115 pounds at one point and avoiding the mirror because his gaunt appearance disturbed him.

The pop singer said he is always worried about overdosing like his sister.

“And that was a scary thing. My family knows, before I did the show ‘The Doctors,’ they knew that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that and that I was going to actual psychiatrists to do that. I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications,” he added.

Carter was arrested for driving while under the influence in July with his then-girlfriend Madison Parker in the car. The arrest led to a series of public incidents, including him announcing he’s bisexual and getting into a “terrible” car crash.