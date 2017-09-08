Troy Gentry, 50, dies in New Jersey helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey Friday, Fox News has confirmed.

The singer was 50.

A rep for the group made the announcement on Facebook:

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport.

The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder told NJ.com that police got a call about a helicopter "that was distressed" around 1 p.m. He said crews were able to remove the passenger from the wreckage, but he died on the way to a hospital.

The pilot died at the scene and crews were working to remove his body, Meder said. It wasn't immediately clear whether Gentry was the pilot or the passenger.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names. The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm” and “Gone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.