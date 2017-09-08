Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dead: Celebrities react

Celebrities reacted with grief and disbelief to the news Friday that country singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey just before the band was due to perform at a resort.

TROY GENTRY DIES IN NEW JERSEY HELICOPTER CRASH

Gentry, 50, and bandmate Eddie Montgomery made a lasting impact in country music history, achieving success with five No.1 hits. The band was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Celebrities immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about Gentry and his influence as an artist:.

"I'm in total shock and disbelief over the news that my friend Troy Gentry was just killed in a helicopter crash!!!" tweeted country star Travis Tritt. "I just saw him days ago!"

Guitarist and singer Brad Paisley was distraught over the death of a fellow star.

"God bless you Troy Gentry," he tweeted. "Heartbroken and in disbelief."

John Rich, one half of another famous country duo, Big and Rich, was equally saddened.

"I can't believe it...Doesn't seem possible that Troy Gentry is gone," Rich tweeted. "Big prayers for his family and Eddie. We'll miss you Troy.

Other tributes poured in Friday ffrom such luminaries as Blake Shelton and Sheryl Crow.

"So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry," tweeted Crow. "My prayers are with his family and friends."